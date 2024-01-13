Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Invests $28,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

