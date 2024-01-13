Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 370 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 157,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 205,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.