Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

