AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,443 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 114.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.32 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

