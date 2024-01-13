Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.49. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

