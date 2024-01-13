1,492 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,034. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

