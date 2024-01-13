Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $136,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.54. 603,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

