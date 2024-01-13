Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 778,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,731. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

