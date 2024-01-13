Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,240. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

