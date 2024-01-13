Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,203. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.