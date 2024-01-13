Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

