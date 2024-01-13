iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.04. The stock had a trading volume of 425,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $226.11.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

