Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.61. 371,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,356. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

View Our Latest Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.