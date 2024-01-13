Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

