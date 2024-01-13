Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.