Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

