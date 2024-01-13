Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 222,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

