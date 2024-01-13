11,878 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $2,727,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

