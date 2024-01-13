FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 400,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

