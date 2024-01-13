FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 3,049,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

