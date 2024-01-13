FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 1,609,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

