Choate Investment Advisors Buys 3,562 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 251.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.94. 1,726,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,728. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.