Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

APH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 1,544,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.