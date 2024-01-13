The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 2,983,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

