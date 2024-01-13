Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $903,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of E. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 181,770 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Stock Up 2.0 %

E stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 269,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.