Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $314.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

