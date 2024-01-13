Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.66. 2,400,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,399. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

