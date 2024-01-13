iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,473. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

