Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,950,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,475. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

