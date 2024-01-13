Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Forrester Research worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 45,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,669. The company has a market cap of $501.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.44 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

