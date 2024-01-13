Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 492,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,585. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

