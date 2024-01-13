Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of NETSTREIT worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NTST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. 609,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 630.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

