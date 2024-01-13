Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 94,590 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ATMU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 167,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

