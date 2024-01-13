Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 16,226 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.02. 69,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,149. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

