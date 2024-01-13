Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $43,127,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. 223,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

