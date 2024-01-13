Cambiar Investors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.