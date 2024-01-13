Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

