Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 6,482 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

NSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. 114,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,243. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

