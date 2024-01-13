Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. 329,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,997. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

