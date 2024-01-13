Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average of $182.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.18 and a 12-month high of $216.34.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

