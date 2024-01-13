Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.14. 335,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,094. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

