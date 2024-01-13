Cambiar Investors LLC Buys Shares of 55,690 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

FMC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 1,016,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

