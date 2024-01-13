Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,567. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

