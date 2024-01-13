Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

