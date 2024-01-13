Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. BOKF NA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.40. 354,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,640. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

