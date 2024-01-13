Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Extra Space Storage worth $149,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

EXR opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

