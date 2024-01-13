Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $144.81 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $144,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,844.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 198.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 31.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

