Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $248.40 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

