Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

