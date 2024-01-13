Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

